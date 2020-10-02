Cardi B opens up on “mad pressure” and double standards faced by female rappers

Cardi B has opened up on the double standards faced by female rappers when compared to their male counterparts, insisting it is “not fair”.

The ‘WAP’ rapper spoke to SiriusXM earlier this week and said she refused to give in to pressures to constantly release new material.

“Female rappers, y’all, they are always in mad pressure,” she explained. “If you don’t have a super crazy smash, it’s like oh, you flop, flop flop. The song could be like two-times platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop. You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair.”

“I feel like there’s male artists who go two years without putting a fucking song out and they don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re irrelevant. It’s over for you’,”.

“Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you that.'”

While admitting that criticism is “starting” to affect her, she insisted that she is “not going to put out a song that I’m not really in love with”.

She also discussed the year-long break between 2019’s ‘Press’ and WAP – her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion – and said her absence was plagued by rumours of fighting with her record label.

“Throughout this whole time people were making rumours like, ‘Oh she’s having problems with her label,’ ‘Her label is shelving her,’ ‘Her label is tired of her and they’re getting more female talent,'” she recalled.

“It’s like, no, they never tired of me. Labels, they want you to put music out. That’s what they love. They want you to put music out all the time, all the time.”

Meanwhile, Cardi recently teamed up with BLACKPINK on their debut LP ‘THE ALBUM’, collaborating on the track ‘Bet You Wanna’.

She also has reportedly filed to trademark ‘WAP’ for her next range of merchandise, with the rapper apparently set to release ‘WAP’-titled alcoholic and soft drinks.