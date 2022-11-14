Cardi B pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “The pain is incomparable”

Cardi B has penned an emotional tribute to Migos‘ Takeoff following his death this month – read it in full below.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old.

The rapper’s funeral took place on Friday (November 11) at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in his home city of Atlanta, Georgia, and saw Cardi – who is married to Takeoff’s Migos bandmate Offset – making a speech.

Taking to Instagram after the ceremony, she shared another tribute, writing: “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those.”

She added: “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made.

“I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff. I will also love you 4L & after.”

Over the weekend, Quavo also penned a lengthy tribute to his cousin and bandmate, writing: “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me.”

“Nothing ever bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody,” Quavo wrote later in the tribute, going on to call his cousin “by far the funniest person in [the] room”.

Other acts to have paid tribute to Takeoff include the likes of Beyoncé, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.

It was confirmed by a preliminary autopsy report that Takeoff died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arms”. The full report is not yet complete.