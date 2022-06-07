Cardi B responds to claim she’s trying to boost numbers by putting older tracks on second album

Cardi B has responded to criticism after she confirmed that she will feature ‘WAP‘ and ‘Up‘ on her second album.

The record, which has neither a title nor a release date yet, will be the follow-up to the rapper’s 2018 debut ‘Invasion Of Privacy‘. In a recent interview with Centrefold, Cardi said that her respective 2020 and 2021 singles ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ will feature on the new record.

But one social media user in particular took issue with this decision, writing in a since-deleted tweet that the “streaming era” is to blame for such moves and that “artists just do this to get certifications for their album”.

Cardi spotted the tweet before it was pulled and responded: “Stop trying to act innocent when u know u was trying to pander.

“Why haven’t you said nothing about other artists who recently put songs b4 the pandemic on their album or people that have to put other people songs on their shit… imagine my biggest song not being on a [sic] album,” she said.

As HipHopDX notes, the user wrote after deleting the original tweet that they weren’t “trying to start a stan war” but had instead wanted to share “a critique of the music industry and how it affects track listing”.

Cardi continued to defend her decision, writing that ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ contained no “CDs, Merch or bundles” upon its release and that the Twitter user should “wash your tongue correctly b4 you talk about who needs streams in this bitch”.

One fan waded in on the debate: “I don’t see anything wrong with it. The sophomore album was always supposed to be ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’s’ home.

“Then she got pregnant and things got delayed. The songs are part of the work and not just random songs thrown on an album.”

Lmaaaooooooo imagine me not putting my OWN records on my album https://t.co/6v42E4cCoL — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 5, 2022

Cardi responded to that note by quote-tweeting: “Lmaaaooooooo imagine me not putting my OWN records on my album.”

She later wrote that in any case it’s given her a publicity boost. “Whether it’s good or bad, guess whose album y’all gave promo to today FOR NO REASON?! THANK YOU girls! Now get yours coins ready!” she joked.

Whether it’s good or bad, guess whose album y’all gave promo to today FOR NO REASON?!😃😂😂 THANK YOU girls! Now get yours coins ready! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, last month the rapper discussed how she feels a “responsibility” to talk about politics.

Cardi is one of the guests on the new season of David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, joining the likes of Billie Eilish and more.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the fuck out of my platform,” Cardi told Letterman in a clip from the new episode.

“And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

She continued: “I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”