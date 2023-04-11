Cardi B responds to controversial Dalai Lama video

Cardi B has responded to a controversial video with the Dalai Lama that surfaced online earlier this week.

In the video, the Dalai Lama can be seen kissing a young boy before asking him to suck his tongue. He has since apologised for his actions after the video sparked outrage online.

Cardi B has now responded to the video, writing: “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children.”

She continued: “Predators could be our neighbours, our school teachers, even people (with) money, power & our churches.”

The rapper then went on to advise parents to “constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them”, and not to allow sleepovers.

To those who criticised her comments online, Cardi responded: “I’m getting dragged up and down because I’m telling parents to be careful (of) people that prey on children… It’s craziness.

“All this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this.” You can see the tweets here:

The Dalai Lama apologised after the clip of him kissing the young boy surfaced online earlier this week.

The interaction, which took place in late February, was at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Dharamshala and was attended by about 100 young students who had just graduated from the Indian M3M Foundation.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is the holiest figure in Tibetan Buddhism and has lived in exile in India since 1959, when Tibet was annexed by China.

A statement from the office of the Dalai Lama read: “His holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

“His holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

In other news, Cardi B was a special guest at SZA’s sold-out Madison Square Garden gig recently and performed ‘I Do’ with the R&B star.