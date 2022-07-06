Cardi B responds to criticism over ‘Greatest Hip-Hop Albums’ ranking

Cardi B has shared her thoughts on Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time’, after fans criticised her high placement on the list.

The rapper’s debut ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ landed ahead of albums like Nas’ ‘Illmatic’, N.W.A’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d. city’, which rap fans were very vocal about on social media.

Speaking on Angela Yee’s ‘Lip Service’ podcast, Cardi said: “They was dragging me like, ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas. I was like, oh my goodness. I just woke up and I’m getting my ass dragged. I didn’t even ask for this.”

She continued: “I understand that but it’s like, bitch, I ain’t motherfucking ask for it. You know, I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don’t try to disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my shit, your bitch was driving, listening to fucking ‘Be Careful.’ All y’all bitches, all y’all hoes. So it’s like, don’t even try it.”

Later in the conversation, Cardi called out Rolling Stone for “trying to set me up”, noting that outlets would do “certain shit to make it go viral” like putting her debut above classic albums. “Rolling Stone, you tried to set me up!” she said, “You got my ass dragged on a fucking Tuesday for no reason.”

In other news, Cardi B revealed that she wants to collaborate with Lil’ Kim for her upcoming album, and wants to write a mixtape with her husband Offset.

“I want Lil’ Kim on my album,” Cardi said during an in-depth interview with Hot 97 before revealing she’s already “hit her up”.

She went on to explain that while she’s got a track in mind for the Lil’ Kim feature, she’s also “debating another song because I kinda want her on this one too.”

Earlier this month, Cardi released ‘Hot Shit’, a Kanye West and Lil Durk-assisted song lifted from the rapper’s forthcoming album. The track marks Cardi’s first solo release since 2021’s ‘Bet It’, from the soundtrack for the Netflix drama Bruised.