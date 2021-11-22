Cardi B reveals that she was supposed to collaborate with BTS

Cardi B has revealed that she was supposed to collaborate with BTS on a new single, before their schedules clashed to prevent it from happening.

BTS have shared some high-profile collaborations across 2021 so far, including ‘My Universe’, their song with Coldplay, and a remix of ‘Butter’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

In a new interview with Variety, Cardi revealed that she was set to become the latest in the K-pop band’s long line of star collaborators, before logistics got in the way.

Advertisement

“I was supposed to be on a record with them, but I had just released a record and then it was going to smash with the time,” she explained. “But I love them.”

Asked if the collaboration would happen in the future, Cardi simply said: “Maybe.”

She then added that the love for BTS stretches to her whole family, saying: “I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something,” she said. “My daughter [Kulture] likes BTS a lot a lot. Like, ‘Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song.’ And it’s like, I already know what she’s talking about.”

Last night (November 21), BTS took home three awards at the American Music Awards, including the top prize of Artist Of The Year.

The record-breaking Korean group also collected the awards for Favourite Pop Duo Or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’ at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

During the first part of the ceremony, BTS also performed live with Coldplay, airing their collaboration ‘My Universe’ together for the first time. A live debut of their ‘Butter’ remix with Megan Thee Stallion was also touted, but the rapper had to pull out of the scheduled performance.

Other winners at the AMAs included Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Doja Cat and more.