Cardi B reveals the three words you’ll never hear her rap

Cardi B has revealed the three words you’ll never hear her say in any of her songs.

While the ‘WAP’ rapper might be known for her explicit lyrics, she explained that she most dislikes the terms ‘moist’, ‘discharge’ and ‘horchata’.

She told the Kyle and Jackie O radio show: “I mean, ugh, ‘discharge’ is kind of gross”.

“A cringy word to me is ‘moist’. I just hate it. And I hate the word ‘horchata’. It’s a Mexican drink. It’s really good, but I just hate that word.”

The rapper also revealed that she isn’t a fan of the clean radio edit of ‘WAP’, her collaborative track with Megan Thee Stallion.

WAP – which stands for “wet ass pussy” – has been censored for radio under the title ‘Wet and Gushy’.

“I would have had to replace it with ‘bounce that big old booty’, because that’s the only thing that rhymed,’ she said.

“It was really hard to clean this song up, because I hate the word gushy.”

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Cardi B is selling waterproof merchandise inspired by WAP.

She also became locked in a fierce war of words with the conservative commentator DeAnna Lorraine last night (August 26), after she claimed that the world needs less of her – and more of Melania Trump.

Cardi responded, saying “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”, referring to the First Lady’s past as a model.

The rapper later tweeted a censored, topless photo of Melania, captioning it: “This pic giving me ‘yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy’ vibes …just sayin.”

In the weeks since the release of ‘WAP’, she has also interviewed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, called for justice over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and encouraged Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2024.