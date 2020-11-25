Cardi B reveals why she didn’t submit ‘WAP’ for Grammy consideration

Cardi B has revealed why she didn’t submit ‘WAP’ to be considered for a Grammy.

In a new Instagram live post yesterday (November 24), Cardi hit out at people who “cannot take” her success and explained that she was waiting to release her album before putting forward the song which she released with Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year.

Cardi said: “Stop playing with me. Like I said, I never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve.

“If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted WAP for this year. I didn’t submit. I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good, and it means something and I worked on it a lot. I’ve been working on it for almost two years.

“Some songs are so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine. I’m not pressed or nothing, I’m not gonna keep doing this s**t constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success.”

You can see the moment here:

Cardi B address on why she didn’t admit WAP to the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/C6JXMolyMr — 🦚🦚🦚🦚🦚 (@bardigangonly1) November 24, 2020

Last week (November 19), Cardi B took to social media to shut down those who criticised her recent win of Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’ award.

Cardi is set to take out the biggest honour at Billboard’s Women In Music awards later this year, a choice that has been the subject of criticism as she’s only released ‘WAP’ this year.

However, in a video posted to Instagram, Cardi listed the impact the song has had since its release back in August. “You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months.”

Reviewing the song earlier this year, NME said: “When you reach the heights of Cardi B, new names like Megan Thee Stallion are often on her tail. But with the level of candour on ‘WAP’ a bit of time off – and friendly competition – might have just reinvigorated her more.