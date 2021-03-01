Cardi B has said that she would like to collaborate on a song with Lizzo but also told fans to “stop pressuring” her to make music.

The rapper shared various photos of Lizzo via her Twitter yesterday (February 28) in which she praised the singer’s aesthetic: “These pics do it for me.”

Fans were quick to comment on Cardi’s post, with one writing: “now drop that collab with her.” Cardi responded with: “Can I do a song first thst [sic] I can put her on.”

Later on the rapper replied to another fan asking for the Lizzo link up. “Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff,” the rapper wrote, adding: “I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab.”

Last year Cardi revealed that she wanted Lizzo to appear in the video for ‘WAP’.

The team-up between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion arrived last August along with an accompanying visual, which included cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalía among others. Lizzo had also been due to make a guest appearance, but wasn’t able to contribute due to scheduling conflicts.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that,” Cardi told Hot 97 (via Hot New Hip Hop). “But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything.”

Cardi also highlighted the importance of the clip including “different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential”.

In other news, the rapper recently hit out at racial disparities in the fashion world, explaining that black artists face discrimination despite being some of the most recognisable and influential faces within the industry.