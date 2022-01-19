Cardi B says she’s recording a new album in a “ghetto ass studio”

Cardi B has revealed that she is currently at work on new music in a “ghetto ass studio” – check out the video below.

The Bronx rapper told fans last April that she was “going away for a very long time” in order to finish her second studio album. Last month, she revealed that she’ll release the ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ follow-up at some point in 2022.

In a new brief clip on Instagram (via RAPTV), Cardi gave viewers a glimpse of a modest recording set-up. “Look what Ed built me in this ghetto ass studio,” she is heard saying off-camera.

The ‘WAP’ star laughed as she turned the camera to a makeshift vocal booth, which consists of a large blanket draped over a microphone in the middle of the room. Elsewhere, we see a Mac computer, speakers and a synthesizer.

You can watch the behind-the-scenes clip here.

The as-yet-untitled new record is listed in NME‘s ’20 albums to get excited about in 2022’ feature – check out the full run-down here.

Cardi’s most recent music came in the form of ‘Bet It’, a song that appeared on the soundtrack to the recent Netflix film Bruised.

Last year also saw the rapper join forces with Lizzo (on ‘Rumors’), Normani (‘Wild Side’), Migos (‘Type Shit’) and Summer Walker (‘Bitter’).

Cardi B explained in the spring that she originally intended to have released her second full-length effort by then, but said her plans had been continually scuppered by the ongoing COVID crisis.

She said in an interview at the time that she didn’t want to promote a record solely “through a computer”, as was the norm in the age of social distancing. “I want to meet up with people,” Cardi reasoned. “I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe.”