Cardi B shows off Offset’s 3,000-pair sneaker collection: “This is ridiculous”

Cardi B has revealed that Offset owns over 3,000 pairs of sneakers, while branding his excessive collection as “ridiculous”.

Cardi confirmed last month that she was no longer divorcing the Migos rapper, having begun proceedings to officially separate in September. The pair secretly tied the knot back in 2017.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories feed yesterday (November 25), Cardi took her followers inside a room home to thousands of her husband’s trainers. You can watch the video below.

“This is ridiculous,” Cardi says. “Guys when I tell you this man owns like 3,000 pairs of shoes. 3,200 pair of shoes. And I think I own like 500 shoes. This man got so much fucking sneakers it’s not even funny. Jesus.”

In the background, Offset can be heard explaining that the shoes seen on camera are “only a quarter” of his full collection. “It’s a lifestyle,” he says.

Speaking of her decision to give their marriage another go in October, Cardi claimed that she and Offset were “no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional-ass relationship” while highlighting the ups and downs of their time together.

“I’m just a crazy bitch,” she said. “One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him the fuck up. We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are.”

Earlier this week, Cardi B revealed why she didn’t submit ‘WAP’ to be considered for a Grammy at the 2021 ceremony.

“I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album,” she said, “because I think my album is so good, and it means something and I worked on it a lot. I’ve been working on it for almost two years.”