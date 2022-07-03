Cardi B talks working with Kanye West on ‘Hot Shit’: “He’s such an amazing, sweet person”

Cardi B has talked about working with Kanye West on her latest single ‘Hot Shit’, calling the rapper “an amazing, sweet person”.

Her first single in more than a year, ‘Hot Shit’ arrived on Friday (July 1), featuring verses from Lil Durk and West — now legally known as Ye.

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about the track, Cardi revealed that West had given her his part earlier this year, when he was making headlines for his public disapproval of ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new partner, Pete Davidson. A particular line in West’s ‘Hot Shit’ verse seems to reference this period; “Another headline, ‘Where your hat at?’/ ‘N***a, go home, where your kids at?“.

“Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on,” Cardi told Lowe. “I like how his verse, it’s personal, but it’s not that personal.”

“I’m so happy that he gave me this verse,” she added. “And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real … the him.”

During the chat, Cardi also revealed that ‘Hot Shit’ was first recorded in 2019, but she felt it needed a male feature.

“I did not know which male artist to put on this record because this has a certain type of beat that I feel like only certain artists could freak it,” she said.

She secured her verse from West before approaching Lil Durk at the suggestion of her record label, with the rapper handing over his part in a day.

“I feel like Durk verse is really street,” she said. “I see almost Bronx kids listening to his verse. And then when Kanye verse come in, you see people that are more into that money, that grown shit.”

The track is another taste of the rapper’s forthcoming album, following ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’. In December last year, she said she planned on releasing the record in 2022, and has since cited “technical difficulties” as the reason for its delay.

It’ll mark the follow-up to her 2018 debut LP ‘Invasion of Privacy’, which earned her a Grammy for Best Rap Album.