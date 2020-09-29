Cardi B to feature on BLACKPINK’s debut LP ‘THE ALBUM’

Cardi B is set to feature on BLACKPINK‘s forthcoming debut album, it’s been confirmed.

The rapper has collaborated on the K-pop girl’s band’s track ‘Bet You Wanna’, from ‘THE ALBUM’, which is out this Friday (October 2).

Sharing the tracklist, which you can view below, Cardi tweeted: “Bardipink in your area. And the song is amazing”.

It comes after the girl band shared their collaboration with Selena Gomez –‘Ice Cream’ recently, which also features on the new record along with ‘How You Like That‘.

This is the group’s third collaboration with a major American pop star in 2020 following their link up with Lady Gaga for her ‘Chromatica’ track, ‘Sour Candy’.

Yesterday (September 28) BLACKPINK also shared their new single ‘Lovesick Girls’.

The band also announced a ‘COMEBACK LIVE’ event to coincide with the release of ‘THE ALBUM’. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday (October 2) at 2am BST (October 1, 9pm EST/10am KST) on VLIVE.

They also recently announced a new documentary, Light Up The Sky, which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 14.

Meanwhile, Cardi has reportedly filed to trademark ‘WAP’ for her next range of merchandise, with the rapper apparently set to release ‘WAP’-titled alcoholic and soft drinks.

Released back in August, Cardi’s Megan Thee Stallion collaboration has been a huge hit for both artists and went to Number One in both the UK and US.