Cardi B: “You guys can expect a lot from me this summer”

Cardi B has revealed she has big plans for this summer, saying that there will be new music coming later this year in a recent interview.

The Bronx rapper only released one single as a lead artist last year; the Kanye West and Lil Durk-assisted ‘Hot Shit’.

On Monday (May 22), Cardi B hosted an event celebrating her vodka-infused whipped cream product, Whip Shots. When asked about her music and other projects, she told Rolling Stone that: “You guys can expect a lot from me this summer…I promise.”



Advertisement

Recently, it has been heavily rumoured that the ‘WAP’ rapper will soon release a Latin track with Shakira called ‘Estoy Lamida’. Fans found the supposed song on the BMI website, where artists and record labels log upcoming releases.

Cardi B has delayed the release of her sophomore album numerous times. First announced in 2019, the follow-up to her record-breaking debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy‘ is highly-anticipated.

In recent months, she’s relayed to fans that she’s been hard at work, showing her “ghetto ass studio” on Instagram. Last December, the 30-year-old said she had “no choice” but “to put it out” this year whilst on The Breakfast Club. The album is set to feature her Number One hits, ‘WAP’ and ‘UP’, as well as other new original tracks.

Cardi B announces her sophomore album will be released in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rLx1WeCJAB — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Bardiology_) December 1, 2022

The rapper teamed up with Rosalía for the ‘Despechá’ remix last December, and recently reprised her role of Leyla in the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. She also headlined the first-ever Rolling Loud: Thailand alongside Travis Scott and Central Cee.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cardi B and her husband Offset are set to feature in the upcoming children’s movie, Big Shark’s Big Movie, alongside their children.