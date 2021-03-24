Careless Music announces newest signee, Filipino R&B singer Jolianne

Filipino record label Careless Music has unveiled its latest signee, 17-year-old R&B and pop artist Jolianne.

The record label shared the news on Instagram today (March 24), introducing the Cebu City artist as someone “eager to share her songs and hoping that they resonate with the rest of the world”.

The label teased the announcement yesterday (March 23), with a picture of the artist hidden behind a clapperboard dated March 18, which could suggest that a music video for Jolianne’s first single with Careless Music is in the works.

Little else is known of the possible release, apart from that the supposed music video will be directed by Edrey. A release date for Jolianne’s first single and music video have yet to be announced.

Jolianne shared the post on her Instagram account, saying she was “thrilled to welcome this new chapter of my life” and thanked the label for “taking a chance” on her.

Jolianne first made waves in 2015, when she competed on the second season of The Voice Kids Philippines. Since then, she has opened for the likes of Air Supply and Michael Learns To Rock at their shows in the Philippines, and has also duetted with Journey frontman Arnel Pineda.

Jolianne released her debut single, ‘Irises’, in 2019 before dropping a series of singles throughout 2020, the latest being ‘No Point In Resisting’.

Jolianne’s inclusion into the Careless Music roster now groups her with other artists such as label founder James Reid, Massiah, Curtismith, and Nadine Lustre, who released her debut album ‘Wildest Dreams’ in November.

In other Careless Music news, James Reid released his sci-fi music video for ‘Soda’ last weekend. The futuristic video sees Reid travel through multiple worlds in search of an energy source to save the world.