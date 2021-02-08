Caribou announces ‘Suddenly’ remix album featuring Toro Y Moi and more

Caribou has announced a new remix album of songs from last year’s ‘Suddenly’ – hear a new Koreless remix of ‘Never Come Back’ below.

The new remix album, also featuring Four Tet, Floating Points, India Jordan, Logic1000 and many more, will be released digitally on March 12.

Discussing the new release, Dan Snaith – aka Caribou – said in a statement: “Sometimes remixes are commissioned to be marketing tools or to make the music functional in a club. But for me there’s only one reason to get remixes done: because I’m a giddy fan of the remixer.

Advertisement

“Looking down the tracklisting of this remix album, it’s a thrill to see a list of producers whose music I find so inspiring collected there – some are established artists, some are just starting out; some I messaged, begging a remix, right after coming across their music for the first time and some are dear friends whose music I’ve loved for a while – but in every case I feel very lucky to hear their music and mine connected on this remix album.”

See the tracklisting for Caribou’s ‘Suddenly Remixes’ below.

1. Never Come Back (Koreless Remix)

2. Never Come Back (Four Tet Remix)

3. Home (Toro y Moi Remix)

4. Sunny’s Time (Logic1000 Remix)

5. Sister (Floating Points Remix)

6. Ravi (Shanti Celeste Remix)

7. You and I (Jessy Lanza Mix)

8. Sunnys Time (Prince Nifty Saddle Up Mix)

9. Never Come Back (Floating Points Remix)

10. Never Come Back (Morgan Geist Remix)

11. Sunny’s Time (Kareem Ali Remix)

12. Like I Loved You (India Jordan Remix)

Reviewing ‘Suddenly’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “Your history with Snaith’s catalogue will dictate which elements of ‘Suddenly’ are most intriguing. The more experimental and unsettling elements will reward longtime stans, while recent converts will be just as thrilled with its party-starting exuberance.

Advertisement

“What’s universally clear, however, is that 20 years into his career, Snaith has found the perfect balance between intimate songwriting and extroverted sonic decisions.”