Caribou shares uplifting new single ‘You Can Do It’

Caribou has shared a new track called ‘You Can Do It’ – listen below now.

The Canadian electronic artist/producer – real name Dan Snaith – released the uplifting single today (August 24) alongside a wholesome official video that’s filled with dogs.

In the clip, directed by Richard Kenworthy of Shynola, we see various pooches running through fields, water and across the beach before playing frisbee. Tune in below:

Snaith peremiered ‘You Can Do It’ during Caribou’s headline set at Green Man festival over the weekend, which marked his first live show since 2018.

“With the likes of ‘Never Come Back’ and ‘Home’ bolstering an already hit-packed set that closes with the blissful ‘Can’t Do Without You’, Dan Snaith and co. prove their headlining chops without a hitch,” NME‘s review read.

This Thursday (August 26), Caribou will play a huge outdoor show at Dreamland in Margate before making an appearance at All Points East in London on bank holiday Monday (August 30). He’ll then embark on a UK headline tour in October 2021/January 2022 – you can see the full schedule below.

OCTOBER

20 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

22 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

24 – Nottingham, Rock City

25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

26 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

27 – Manchester, Mayfield

JANUARY 2022

24 – Glasgow, Barrowland

25 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

30 – Brighton, Dome

Caribou’s most recent studio album, ‘Suddenly’, arrived in early 2020. In a four-star review of the project, NME wrote: “The more experimental and unsettling elements will reward longtime stans, while recent converts will be just as thrilled with its party-starting exuberance.

“What’s universally clear, however, is that 20 years into his career, Snaith has found the perfect balance between intimate songwriting and extroverted sonic decisions.”