Carlos Santana is “doing very well” following onstage collapse

Carlos Santana‘s wife has said that her husband is currently “doing very well” after he collapsed onstage earlier this week.

The musician was performing in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday night (July 5) when he passed out mid-song due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

According to those in attendance, Santana was immediately attended to by medical personnel who treated him onstage. Variety reported that he appeared to regain consciousness quickly.

Santana was subsequently transported from the venue – the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre – to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston, per a statement issued by his management.

Yesterday (July 6), Santana’s wife – drummer Cindy Blackman Santana – shared an update on the guitarist’s current condition.

“Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him!” she wrote on her official Facebook page. “Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. She concluded: “He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos.” You can see the statement below. Advertisement Footage posted from the concert in question showed Santana waving to fans as he was carried backstage by medics. The show was held as part of the current ‘Miraculous Supernatural Tour’ with Earth Wind & Fire. Last night’s scheduled date in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (July 6) has now been rescheduled to August 4. “Earth, Wind & Fire will not be part of the newly rescheduled date. Instead, the new date will be an Evening with Santana,” an update on Santana’s official website reads.

As it stands, the tour is set to resume in Noblesville, Indiana tomorrow evening (July 8).