Caroline Polachek has been working on a song for a new A24 film

The singer's new album 'Desire, I Want To Turn Into You' was released today

Caroline Polachek. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Caroline Polachek is currently working on a song for an upcoming A24 film.

The news was confirmed in a Vulture feature, in which the singer was speaking about her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, which came out today (February 14).

“In the weeks before the album’s release, Polachek will travel back to London,” the article reads, “where she spends half the year, to rehearse tech and choreo and pick out outfits and put together backdrop video animations for her tour, which will include an on-stage “theatrical volcano-scape,” all while wrapping up a song she made for an A24 film.”

In the same feature, Polacheck discussed her current tour. “Full disclosure: I’m taking my European tour at a loss,” she said.

“But it’s worth it for me. I’ve always leaned to the slightly riskier side of reinvestment back into the project than maybe would be wise. But it’s because I believe in it.”

Caroline Polachek kicked off The Spiraling Tour in Brighton last week, debuting a number of new singles during the performance.

She performed songs called ‘Pretty In Possible’, ‘I Believe’, ‘Crude Drawing Of An Angel’, ‘Hopedrunk Everasking’ and ‘Fly To You’, the lattermost of which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording. She also gave ‘Butterfly Net’ and ‘Bunny Is A Rider’ their live debuts.

She’ll be returning to the UK later in the year for London’s Wide Awake festival, alongside Daniel AveryShygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, JockstrapJoy Orbison and more. Find tickets here.

In a review of ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, NME said: “On her second solo album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, the artist welcomes that panoramic embrace of the world around her, with all its influences, contradictions and chaos. If 2019’s ‘Pang’, was about bottling everything she felt, ‘Desire…’ is about letting it finally flow free.”

