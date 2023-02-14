Caroline Polachek has been working on a song for a new A24 film

Caroline Polachek is currently working on a song for an upcoming A24 film.

The news was confirmed in a Vulture feature, in which the singer was speaking about her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, which came out today (February 14).

“In the weeks before the album’s release, Polachek will travel back to London,” the article reads, “where she spends half the year, to rehearse tech and choreo and pick out outfits and put together backdrop video animations for her tour, which will include an on-stage “theatrical volcano-scape,” all while wrapping up a song she made for an A24 film.”

In the same feature, Polacheck discussed her current tour. “Full disclosure: I’m taking my European tour at a loss,” she said.

“But it’s worth it for me. I’ve always leaned to the slightly riskier side of reinvestment back into the project than maybe would be wise. But it’s because I believe in it.”

DESIRE, I WANT TO TURN INTO YOU is out ! ➸ ❥ This record is now for you, for your potential, your contradictions, & for your heart ➸ ❥ London I'll see you tonight all hopedrunk & mythicalogical & pretty in possible ➸ ❥ Happy Valentine's Dayhttps://t.co/THh4G0nBn8 pic.twitter.com/LQHFDPGOOC — Caroline Polachek (@carolineplz) February 14, 2023

Caroline Polachek kicked off The Spiraling Tour in Brighton last week, debuting a number of new singles during the performance.

She performed songs called ‘Pretty In Possible’, ‘I Believe’, ‘Crude Drawing Of An Angel’, ‘Hopedrunk Everasking’ and ‘Fly To You’, the lattermost of which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording. She also gave ‘Butterfly Net’ and ‘Bunny Is A Rider’ their live debuts.

She’ll be returning to the UK later in the year for London’s Wide Awake festival, alongside Daniel Avery, Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap, Joy Orbison and more. Find tickets here.

In a review of ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, NME said: “On her second solo album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, the artist welcomes that panoramic embrace of the world around her, with all its influences, contradictions and chaos. If 2019’s ‘Pang’, was about bottling everything she felt, ‘Desire…’ is about letting it finally flow free.”