Caroline Polachek on why she hates the term ‘female artists’

Caroline Polachek has shared her distaste for the label ‘female artists’, saying: “gender is not a genre.”

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the singer – who released new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ back in February – said that gender isn’t something she considers in music she loves.

Kate Bush, Björk and Fiona Apple were foundational to me, in terms of redefining what music could be. But no more so than Brian Eno, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Radiohead,” she said.

Advertisement

“What all these artists have in common is a very vivid sense of subjectivity. You see the world through their eyes, they bring you into their minds.”

The comments come after Polachek said she’s “endlessly fucking annoyed” at fans comparing her to Kate Bush.

Taking to Twitter back in January, Polachek said: “While I realise it’s a huge compliment, I’m endlessly fucking annoyed by being told I’m ‘this generation’s Kate Bush’. SHE is our generation’s Kate Bush, she is an active artist who’s topping the charts, and is irreplaceable.”

“I, meanwhile, am this generation’s Caroline Polachek,” she added.

Polachek will return to the UK this weekend to headline London’s Wide Awake festival alongside Daniel Avery, Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.

Advertisement

‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ was released on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and follows 2019’s ‘Pang’. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “It would be unfair to call the album a time capsule of present times, however chaotic those are, as it feels like the uneven collection might morph into something else when revisiting it next week.”