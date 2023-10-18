Caroline Polachek shares bold new single ‘Dang’

Caroline Polachek has dropped the bold new single, ‘Dang’. Check it out below.

The new track marks the pop star’s first piece of music since her recent album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, which arrived back in February.

Described by the singer as one of the “catchiest songs” in her catalogue, ‘Dang’ features production from Cecile Believe (SOPHIE, Shygirl), Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Pinkpantheress) and Polachek herself.

It also sees the singer-songwriter incorporate impressionistic lyrics and pounding instrumentals similar to that seen in her song ‘Bunny Is A Rider’, which arrived in 2021.

To mark the new release, Polachek debuted the track live with a special performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, although the host was not at the performance as he has COVID.

In the performance, she delivered the song in the style of a surreal Ted Talk, using a bewildering PowerPoint performance to set the tone. Check it out below.

The track was first teased by the singer earlier this month, and the full performance on The Late Show will be available on CBS next Tuesday (October 24).

In other Caroline Polachek news, last week the pop star led a performance at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert – playing stripped-down versions of ‘Pretty In Possible’, ‘Blood And Butter’, ‘Sunset’, and ‘I Believe’. Find footage of the moment here.

Her latest album, ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, marked her fourth studio LP, and was given a three-star review from NME, which described it as “experimental yet uneven”.

“‘Hopedrunk Everasking’ and ‘Smoke’ come the closest to the magic of ‘Pang’, the latter a high-stakes lament full of desire and anxiety, as much at home in the club and a desperately lonely bedroom,” it read.

“There are glimpses of a sun-kissed, more – dare we say it – content future in the acoustic and flirty ‘Sunset’ and world beats of ‘Blood and Butter’ – but to project any path for Polachek is futile. Wherever she goes next, you just follow.”

More recently, the singer shared three remixes of her song ‘Bunny Is A Rider’ over the summer.