Caroline Polachek shares three ‘Bunny Is A Rider’ remixes

Caroline Polachek has shared three remixes of her song ‘Bunny Is A Rider’ – check them out below.

The experimental pop singer first shared ‘Bunny Is A Rider’ back in 2021 before it featured on her 2023 album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You‘.

Now the singer has dropped three new versions to celebrate the second anniversary of the release of the track, remixed by Doss, Sega Bodega and Nikki Nair.

“Bunny took two laps round the sun & came back hotter than she has any right to be,” Polachek wrote on Instagram.

Listen to them below.

The release of ‘Bunny Is A Rider’ in 2021 marked Polachek’s first original new music since her 2019 debut solo album ‘Pang’.

“‘Bunny Is A Rider’ is a summer jam about being unavailable,” Polachek said of the new track. “Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds.”

She added that the song “features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”

Back in January, Charli XCX and The 1975‘s George Daniel remixed Polachek‘s single ‘Welcome To My Island’.

Charli XCX told NME she was “honoured” when Polachek asked her to remix the track.

“It was so fun,” the pop singer said of the remix. “I made it with my boyfriend [George Daniel], and we love Caroline. I’m such a huge fan of Caroline.”

She also described the singer as “legendary” and “an angel sent from above”, adding: “I was honoured when she asked me to remix her song because she’s such an incredible writer and producer.”

Elsewhere, The 1975 performed their 2022 song ‘Oh Caroline’ with Polachek during a recent live show.