Cassyette announces debut album ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ with two new singles

Cassyette has announced details of her debut album, titled ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ – listen to two new singles below.
The album will land on August 23 via 23 Recordings, and its announcement follows the recent teasing of new single ‘Why Am I Like This?’.
‘Why Am I Like This?’ has now arrived alongside another new track, titled ‘Ipecac’, and details of a 2024 headline tour of the UK and Europe.
Speaking about her debut album, Cassyette said: “I’m so excited for the release of my first album. I’ve put in so much work and I’ve collaborated with so many amazing and talented people and I’m so grateful to see it brought to life. Since my Dad’s passing, I’ve tried my best to not surrender to the darkness that comes with grief.
“It’s from that darkness that ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ was born, and I really hope to do him proud, and that anyone that’s going through the same thing takes comfort in listening to it. We’re in this together.”
Listen to the two new singles below.
Her debut album will follow on from her 2022 mixtape ‘Sad Girl’. In a four-star review of the mixtape, NME wrote: “Cassyette is not an artist anyone can hope to pin down and box up: she’s proven she can do it all. With each release, she zooms off into the unexpected, showing that her appeal lies in that element of surprise.”
Cassyette is currently on tour with Bring Me The Horizon across the UK, with US co-headline dates with Yonaka to follow in February, and a newly announced UK and European headline tour beginning in April.
See all Cassyette’s upcoming tour dates below and buy tickets here.
JANUARY 2024 (with Bring Me The Horizon)
9 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
10 – Bournemouth, BIC
12 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
13 – Manchester, AO Arena
14 – Glasgow, OVO Arena
16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
17 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 – London, The O2
23 – Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY 2024 (co-headline with Yonaka)
4-10 – Miami, Shiprocked
12 – Orlando, The Social
13 – Atlanta, Vinyl
15 – Washington DC, Union Stage
17 – New York, Mercury Lounge
APRIL 2024
1 – Cardiff, The Globe
2 – Bristol, Fleece
4 – Manchester, Academy 2
5 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steelmill
7 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse
8 – Sheffield, Leadmill
10 – Leicester, O2 Academy2
11 – London, Scala
15 – Cologne, Luxor
17 – Hamburg, headCRASH
18 – Berlin, Hole44
20 – Warsaw, Niebo
21 – Prague, Cafe V Lese
23 – Budapest, Akvarium
24 – Munich, Feierwerk (Orangehouse)
26 – Kofmehl, Kofmehl
27 – Milan, Biko
29 – Paris, Boule Noire
MAY 2024
1 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Up