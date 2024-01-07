Cassyette teases new single ‘Why Am I Like This?’

Cassyette appears to be teasing a new single, ‘Why Am I Like This?’

The singer-songwriter posted a snippet of the song to her social media channels, accompanied by a video of her sitting in front of a TV airing troubling-looking news footage. The clip has a caption that reads “The world fucking sucks”.

The single would be Cassyette’s first new release in almost a year, following ‘BOOM’, which was released in February 2023. The artist explained in another recent Instagram post that she had “been away cooking”, suggesting that her debut album will land in 2024.

Check out the teaser of ‘Why Am I Like This?’ below:

Her debut album will follow on from her 2022 mixtape ‘Sad Girl’. In a four-star review of the mixtape, NME wrote: “Cassyette is not an artist anyone can hope to pin down and box up: she’s proven she can do it all. With each release, she zooms off into the unexpected, showing that her appeal lies in that element of surprise.”

Cassyette is set to head out on tour with Bring Me The Horizon next week, which kicks off with a stop in Cardiff on January 9 and continue with shows in Birmingham, London, Newcastle and more. Bad Omens and Static Dress will also be opening for the Sheffield rockers across all dates.

You can see he full list of dates below and find your tickets here

Bring Me The Horizon will play:

JANUARY 2024

9 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Bournemouth, BIC

12 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – Glasgow, OVO Arena

16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 – London, The O2

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

Speaking to NME about her experience on the road, she explained: “I feel like I’m always learning as I go, as I’m getting better as a performer. It’s also interesting how much faster I am able to translate songs to a live setting now when I’m learning them.

“I rehearsed a new song recently and managed to do it in one; it felt really good, and showed me how far you can come with practice.”