88rising’s forthcoming Head In The Clouds 2021 Festival to be livestreamed for international viewers

88rising has announced that the forthcoming Head In The Clouds 2021 Festival will be available for livestreaming around the world for free.

They revealed the news on Wednesday (November 3) on their social media pages. In the post, they shared that Amazon Music will host the stream on Twitch and Amazon Prime Video. The livestream will begin at 3pm Pacific Time on both days.

HITC will be streamed live all over the world! ❤️‍🔥⛅️❤️‍🔥⛅️Tune in from anywhere and watch the festival live-stream all weekend long, hosted by @amazonmusic on Twitch and Amazon Prime Video. Let’s party 🏁📺🏁📺🏁https://t.co/mYaWypMS90 pic.twitter.com/GRZYOzYK3R — 88rising (@88rising) November 2, 2021

The two-day concert will be held live on November 6 and 7 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The event will have two stages – the 88 Stage and the Double Happiness Stage. The lineup of performers includes Joji, Rich Brian, CL, NIKI, Japanese Breakfast, eaJ of Day6, Keshi and more.

Running in its third year, Head In The Clouds is the first Asian-centric music festival in the US with more than 35,000 attendees every year.

In an interview with NME, 88rising’s founder and CEO Sean Miyashiro said that he’s plotting to expand the event and establish it in five different countries in the future. “We definitely want to go to London and do something larger because we think that’ll be fire,” he shared.

Meanwhile, the Asian-American label tapped Filipina singer Ylona Garcia and South Korean artist BIBI for the upcoming ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ collaborative album. For this project, the former released the track ‘Don’t Go Changing’, while the latter shared the song ‘The Weekend’.