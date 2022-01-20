Cause of death of Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter confirmed

The cause of death of Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah Price has been confirmed after she was found dead in November.

Price’s death was initially reported as homicide, with her boyfriend arrested – though TMZ declined to confirm whether it was in connection with her death. Price’s mother Deanna Daughtry later clarified that those rumours were “false” in a lengthy Instagram post.

According to a statement by the Daughtry family released yesterday (January 19) 25-year-old Price died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

According to People, the family said that Price had struggled with mental illness “from a young age”, and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centres” over the years.

“As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face,” the statement reads. “We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

On the morning of her death, Price contacted her family and told them she “was in fear for her life” after her boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and took her car, said the statement. The family immediately called the local Police Department to perform a wellness check, and they did, leaving without incident after speaking to Price and determining that she was “OK”.

Price was later found by her boyfriend, who called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation by Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office and the Knoxville Medical Examiners Office determined her official cause of death with no evidence of foul play, according to the statement.

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” the family said. “We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve.

“If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counsellor.”

Daughtry has announced that all his forthcoming scheduled live shows have been postponed in light of the tragedy.

