Cavetown and Beabadoobee team up on ‘Fall In Love With A Girl’

Cavetown and Beabadoobee have shared a new collaborative single – listen to ‘Fall In Love With A Girl’ below.

The pair’s first collaboration comes complete with its own official video. Speaking of the track in a statement, Cavetown said: “‘Fall in Love With a Girl’ is about someone who’s struggling with their sexuality and how that affects their happiness.

“This person is scared to take the leap to make themselves happy and tries to make things work in a hetero relationship. When they finally take the step to be in a same-sex relationship, they realize how happy it makes them and that it’s okay to trust yourself.”

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Fall In Love With A Girl’ video below.

The new track arrives ahead of the release of Beabadoobee’s second studio album, which is due later this year and she promises sounds “very 2006”.

The new album, expected this year via Dirty Hit, will follow Bea Kristi’s 2020 debut ‘Fake It Flowers’ and last year’s ‘Our Extended Play’ EP.

Speaking to Alt Press in a new interview spoke of the different sounds and styles she’s hoping to achieve on the new album.

“It’s a lot of different vibes,” she said. “There’s not one song that sounds the same as the others. I’ve been really getting into a band called Stars, and I’ve always loved Stereolab as well.

Advertisement

The new teaser comes after Beabadoobee said last year that “every single song is in a whole different world” on her new album.

“I think the next record every single song is in a whole completely different world, I’ve never made such different songs in one piece of music before,” she said.

In a four-star review of her 2021 EP, NME described ‘Our Extended Play’ as “a project that’s rewarding for both listeners and, by the sounds of it, the artists involved”.