Cayenne announces new EP with second single ‘Broke Yr Feet’

Singaporean artist Cayenne, also known as Celine Autumn of Sobs, has announced her second EP with the release of its second single ‘Broke Yr Feet’.

Cayenne has announced per a press release that the new single will lead into the new EP, set to be released sometime in the second quarter of 2023. The EP’s name has not been disclosed as of the time of writing, but will see Sobs bandmate and collaborator Jared Lim returning to the producer seat following their successful collaboration on her debut EP and surrounding releases.

The single itself arrived on streaming platforms on December 25 ahead of a music video set to be released on Cayenne’s official Youtube channel on December 29. In a preview shared with NME, the JJ Low-directed music video emphasises the hyper-digital nature of the Cayenne persona, combining AI-generated visuals with footage to portray an internal dialogue between a light and dark Cayenne.

Listen to Cayenne’s new single ‘Broke Yr Feet’ below.

Cayenne released her upcoming EP’s first single ‘I Feel So…’ on November 25. The track, which interpolates The Veronicas’ 2007 pop classic ‘I Feel So Untouched’, was the first new music from Cayenne since releasing her self-titled debut EP in June last year.

The debut self-titled EP, which included the singles ‘Sugar Rush’ and ‘Drivin’ Away’ alongside tracks ‘Fav Treat’ and ‘Centrefold’, would go on to take the 11th spot on NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list. Cayenne was also featured as one of NME’s emerging artists around the world to watch in the NME 100 list of 2022.

Celine Autumn first revealed the project in October 2020 with the release of ‘Drivin’ Away’ following a period of experimentation on Ableton and inspiration from artists such as SOPHIE.

Sobs’ sophomore album ‘Air Guitar’ was released in October. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Telltale Signs’ was also their debut on US indie label Topshelf Records, and saw the band reaching into pop’s past to draw inspiration from ’80s new wave and ’90s power-pop among a multitude of pop genres. The album features nine tracks including a cover of Gwen Stefani‘s ‘Cool’.

‘Air Guitar’ has since clinched the third spot in NME‘s 25 best Asian albums of 2022, with writer Eli Ordonez calling the project “the most succinct, sugary and indelible collection of guitar music this year”.

Sobs are set to tour North America for the first time in February and March 2023, which includes a spot at the esteemed SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. Check out their full list of US dates here.