Celeste shares reimagined version of ‘Stop This Flame’ with producer RX

Celeste has reimagined her song ‘Stop This Flame’ as a dancefloor smash with help of producer RX – listen to the new version below.

The track appears on the singer’s debut album ‘Not Your Muse’, which was released in January and made her the first female British solo artist to reach number one with her debut album for five years.

For the new version, the Detroit producer has turned ‘Stop This Flame’ into a pulsating dance hit full of stomping pianos and house rhythms.

Listen to the new version below:

Celeste’s ‘Not Your Muse’ made NME‘s list of the best albums from the first half of 2021. In a four-star review of the album upon its release, NME said: “In the past her powerhouse voice has been compared to those of Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin and Billie Holiday.

“And while these may be apt references, they don’t reflect what a singular talent Celeste is. There may be elements of these greats in her vocals, but as ‘Not Your Muse’ proves, Celeste is on her way to becoming a star in her own right.”

Celeste is set to head out on her first UK headline tour in support of the album, with the dates due to take place in spring 2022.

The artist, who won the BBC’s Sound Of 2020 poll and the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star prize last year, will kick off the shows in Birmingham at the O2 Institute on March 31 next year. The tour will conclude with a gig at the Roundhouse in London on April 21.