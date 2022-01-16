Celine Dion cancels North American tour due to continued health issues

Celine Dion has cancelled her North America tour due to continued health issues, which also caused her to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

The Canadian singer has been suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” since last year, which a message on her official website said were “preventing her from performing”.

Dion was scheduled to begin the North American stint of her ‘Courage’ world tour in Denver on March 9, but her “recovery is taking longer than she hoped”. The dates have been cancelled and ticket holders will be automatically refunded.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on Instagram, the star wrote: “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organising and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

At present, Dion’s UK and European tour is still set to begin in Birmingham on May 25.

Her Las Vegas residency was due to start in November 2021, but a month prior the singer had to postpone the shows, telling fans she was “heartbroken”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an unauthorised film about Dion received a standing ovation at the 2021 Cannes film festival. The biopic was directed by and stars Valerie Lemercier, who plays the singer at each stage of her life, including her childhood. Due to not being able to secure the rights to Dion’s name, Lemercier goes by Aline Dieu in the film.