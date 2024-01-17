CEO fired after viral Snoop Dogg “giving up smoke” campaign “did not lead to sales lift planned” for brand

Solo Brands has parted ways with their CEO after their viral Snoop Dogg “giving up smoke” campaign “did not lead to sales” as planned.

Back in November, the ‘Gin and Juice’ rapper announced that he would be giving up his smoking habit.

The rapper took to his official social media accounts to share a statement that read: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” No additional details were immediately provided.

Advertisement

A few days after his announcement, the rapper shared that he is not giving up weed but is “giving up smoke” in an advert for a Solo smokeless stove.

In the advert, Snoop is seen sitting in a chair and says: “I have an announcement, I am giving up smoke.” he added: “I know what you’re thinking: ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing’, but I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless.”

The rapper then goes on to promote the brand Solo Stove, the smokeless woodburning machines, which he has collaborated with: “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. Clever.”

Now, Solo Brands has parted ways with its former president CEO, and director of the board, John Merris, and hired former Vista Outdoor CEO Christopher Metz instead (per The Daily).

Advertisement

“While our unique marketing campaigns raised brand awareness of Solo Stove to an expanded and new audience of consumers, it did not lead to the sales lift that we had planned, which, combined with the increased marketing investments, negatively impacted our EBITDA,” said interim CFO Andrea Tarbox. “We believe there is a significant opportunity for us to build awareness and that these new campaigns will expand our reach and benefit our brands over the long term.”

She continued: “Our fourth quarter results came in below expectations as we experienced softer-than-anticipated sales in our direct channel.”

Though the advert did not bring in the anticipated sales the company was hoping for, the campaign was a hit, landing the Number 18 spot on Ad Age’s list of 40 best ads of 2023. It also led them to gain roughly 60,000 new followers on Solo Brands’ social media accounts.

In other news, Drake recently shared a photo of a blunt that was gifted to him by Snoop while reflecting on 2023.

The blunt was pictured on top of a piece of paper that read: “July 27, 2023. Blunt rolled by Snoop Dogg. Death Row Records,” and a blue bandana is laid next to it.