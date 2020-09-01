Chadwick Boseman’s death sees 104% spike in ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack streams

Black Panther‘s official soundtrack has seen a 104% spike in streams in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death.

The actor, best known for his role as King T’Challa in the landmark 2018 Marvel film, died from colon cancer at the age of 43.

As Billboard reports, the songs featured on the Kendrick Lamar-helmed OST generated 3.5million US on-demand plays between August 28 and 29, resulting in a 103.5% gain on the previous two-day period (August 26-27), when the soundtrack registered 1.7million online plays.

The SZA-featuring cut ‘All The Stars’ clocked up 910,000 streams between August 28-29 (an 83% surge), while Lamar and The Weeknd‘s ‘Pray For Me’ had 486,000 plays over the course of those two days (up 84%).

Digital downloads of the Black Panther soundtrack, meanwhile, increased by 708% from August 26-27. The spike in streams and downloads could see the album re-enter the Billboard chart on September 12.

In a four-star review of ‘Black Panther: The Album’, NME wrote: “With the quality of talent on board here it’s genuinely hard to pick a standout moment […] Marvel soundtracks have a new gold standard, and it’s this.”

Confirming Boseman’s death in a statement on Saturday (August 29), the actor’s family said: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Tributes have since flooded social media, including those from Boseman’s fellow actors. The family of James Brown also shared an emotional message online.