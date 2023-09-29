Chaeyoung to sit out of TWICE’s Bulacan shows due to “health issues”

TWICE member Chaeyoung will be sitting out of the girl group’s upcoming concerts in Bulacan, Philippines.

This morning (September 29), JYP Entertainment announced on Twitter that Chaeyoung will not participate in TWICE’s two-night concert in Bulacan, Philippines on September 30 and October 1 due to “health issues”.

“We convey this unfortunate news with a heavy heart as we know everyone was eagerly anticipating the show,” the K-pop agency wrote in its statement. “We kindly request your understanding as this decision was made after much consideration to protect the health of the artist.”

Chaeyoung to be absent from upcoming Bulacan concert. 채영 불라칸 공연 불참 안내

TWICE’s two upcoming shows in Bulacan, Philippines are part of their ongoing ‘Ready To Be’ world tour. The tour will now run into 2024, after the girl group added five new shows in the coming months, including concerts in Indonesia, Australia, Mexico and more.

In other TWICE news, member Sana was recently named luxury fashion brand Prada’s newest brand ambassador. The singer joins NCT’s Jaehyun and Sweet Home actor Song Kang as one of Prada’s Korea-based ambassadors.

Meanwhile, leader Jihyo spoke about how she thinks its “very funny” that fans refer to her as “mother”. The singer also explained that she “really enjoy[s] the work that I do being on stage and communicating with fans”.

