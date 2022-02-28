CHAI, ADOY, Shelhiel and more Asian artists join SXSW 2022 lineup

South By Southwest (SXSW) has announced another wave of artists, including Asian acts CHAI, ADOY and Shelhiel, who will perform at this year’s festival in March.

Scheduled to run from March 14 to 20 in Austin, Texas, the festival will take place live for the first time since 2019 following a two-year gap caused by the pandemic.

SXSW has been progressively unveiling its 2022 performers. Announced last Friday were Japanese punk outfit CHAI, South Korean indie band ADOY, and Malaysian pop act Shelhiel.

Other newly announced acts include Sleeping Brain, Fake Gentle, Mong Tong, Yayoi Daimon, Wez Atlas, Taiga, Omega Sapien, AGE, PUNX, Kavya, Lolita No.18, Mudd The Student, Sophia Shen and more. Check out the complete list of performers at SXSW 2022 here.

Four acts were previously announced in October: Kiana V from the Philippines, Haru Nemuri from Japan, and HAEPAARY and Y2K92 from South Korea.

CHAI confirmed their attendance by sharing the list of performers enlisted for Jaded’s showcase at SXSW 2022.

Shelhiel took to Instagram on Saturday (February 26) to share the news, saying he feels “excited but more nervous” as he prepares to make his first trip to the United States.

Earlier this month, CHAI released ‘WINK TOGETHER’, a six-track EP consisting of remixes for their 2021 album, ‘WINK’. The band – who are currently on tour in America with Mitski – recently revealed that their tour trailer was stolen in Austin, Texas, and have set up a GoFundMe campaign.

ADOY most recently released the EP ‘her’ in August last year. Comprising six tracks, it featured previously-released single ‘Baby’ as well as newer cuts like ‘Simply’, ‘Antihero’, ‘Saint’, ‘NY’ and the instrumental track ‘Up’.

Earlier this month, Shelhiel released a romantic music video for his single ‘Runnin, Merindu’ (Runnin, Missing’) featuring rapper Airliftz and alt-pop singer NYK.

The Asian acts performing at SXSW 2022 are:

CHAI

ADOY

Elephant Gym

Shelhiel

Kiana V

AGE

Balming Tiger

Omega Sapien

Haru Nemuri

HAEPAARY

Y2K92

Cartel Madras

ChihiroYamazaki +ROUTE14band (Kawasaki JAPAN)

CIFIKA

Coogie

Dal:um

DeVita

DJ Wegun

Dongurizu

Fake Gentle

The fin.

HIMI

Hanita Bhamri

JBABE

KAYVA

Kayan

Komorebi

Kinami

Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA

Lolita No.18

MEYY

MIRRROR

Mong Tong

Mudd The Student

Park Jiha

Petty Booka

PUNX

Skaai

Sleeping Brain

Sogumm

Sophia Shen

Sorry Youth

So!YoON!

Taiga

VivaOle

Wez Atlas

Wnjn

Woo

Yayoi Daimon