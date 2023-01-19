CHAI drop groovy single ‘That’s Love’ from new Japanese limited-edition EP

CHAI have released a groovy new single ‘That’s Love’ from a new Japanese limited-edition EP.

“Love saves all, love conquers all – RIGHT!?” the Japanese punk pop outfit tweeted upon its release. “May CHAI’s big love reach you all.” Stream the song below.

The song opens a new CHAI EP ‘JAJAN’, also released yesterday (January 18). The other four tracks on the project were all released over the course of 2022: ‘My Dream’, ‘Surprise’, ‘Hero Journey’ and ‘Whole’.

‘Hero Journey’ features the band Superorganism, who in turn featured CHAI on their 2022 single ‘Teenager’. ‘Whole’, on the other hand, served as the theme song for the Japanese rom-com series Koi-senu Futari.

CHAI dropped their most recent album ‘WINK’ in 2021. They went on tour in 2022, supporting Mitski and also headlining their own North American tour. They also played festivals in South America and performed in Australia.

‘WINK’ was the band’s third full-length record and their first for the label Sub Pop. The LP found them expanding the concept of neo-kawaii that has long been their ethos. “When we made the word neo-kawaii, it was all about self-love,” member Yuuki told NME’s JX Soo. “The only difference is that until now, we’ve been talking about appearances that we can perceive with the eye. But in ‘WINK’, it’s about the mind: complexes, negative emotions and bad habits.”