Chaka Khan on why she turned down Glastonbury 2024

Chaka Khan has revealed the reason why she rejected Glastonbury‘s invite to perform for this year’s legends slot.

Khan was reportedly in the running to play this year’s coveted legends slot at Glastonbury – which ultimately went to Shania Twain – before turning it down. Now, Khan has opened up about why she passed on performing this year.

Chaka Khan, who has been hard at work curating this year’s Meltdown Festival in June, told The Sun that she ultimately passed on Glastonbury due to her Meltdown commitments: “They did approach me but I can’t because of this.”

However, the icon hasn’t fully closed the door on performing for a future legends slot at Glastonbury, telling The Sun that she “would love” that.

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday June 26 through to Sunday June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Back in November, coach and ticket packages sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour. However, a re-sale of unwanted and unpaid-for tickets will take place this month for those registered. Visit here for more information.

Last month, the first collection of names performing for this year’s Meltdown Festival was revealed. Set to take place between June 14 and June 23, Meltdown Festival will see Khan herself playing two shows, including a greatest hits set on the opening night at the Royal Festival Hall, and a performance of her 2004 album ‘ClassiKhan’ on the closing night, where she will be joined by the Black-led Nu Civilisation Orchestra.

Also announced are Brixton jazz group Speakers Corner Quartet, Lady Blackbird, Morcheeba, Mica Paris and Incognito.

Chaka Khan’s instalment of Meltdown comes as a celebration of her 50-year career, and is set to see the renowned singer bring her voice and global influence to London’s Southbank Centre during the 10 days.

Running annually since 1993, Meltdown festival has seen collaborations from some of the most renowned names in music – including past curators David Bowie, Robert Smith, Jarvis Cocker, Lou Reed, Jeff Beck and more. Khan is the 29th artist to receive the honour of curating the festival.