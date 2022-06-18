Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$ team up on soulful new cut, ‘The Highs & The Lows’

Chance The Rapper has released a brand new track, ‘The Highs & The Lows’, featuring Joey Bada$$ – listen to it below.

The song – which serves as another preview of Chance’s upcoming second album – begins with a message from Chance, where he thanks his fans and supporters “that have been there since day one”.

“Your support has been fuelling me throughout these years and this next piece is something really special,” he says, before asking his fans to share the new track with five friends because “the people gotta know the return is now. The Rapper’s back. Jozif’s back. We back. Let ’em know Chano back in these streets.”

The pair exude optimism and channel their inner spirituality as they rap about overcoming the lows in life to enjoy the highs, floating over a beautiful soul sample and low-tempo beat.

Listen to ‘The Highs & The Lows’ below:

Chance has been busy prepping the follow-up to 2019’s ‘The Big Day’. In May, he dropped off the tracks ‘A Bar About A Bar’ and ‘Writing Exercise #3: Wraith’, the latter of which featured Vic Mensa.

Back in March, Chance shared the single ‘Child Of God’, which features Moses Sumney on vocals and was performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in April.

Last year, Chance also shared the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’, and released a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World.

Joey alluded to the new Chance song on Thursday night (June 16) when he announced that his new album, ‘2000’, would not be released the following day, when it was originally scheduled to do so.

“Man I got some terrible news, my album won’t be coming out tonight due to sample clearance issues,” Joey wrote on Twitter. “Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks. I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control.”

“On the bright side me and Chance’s new song drops tmrw,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joey Bada$$ has announced that he’ll be hitting the road later this year, with some UK and Ireland tour dates scheduled for winter – get tickets here.