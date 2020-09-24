Chance the Rapper compares Justin Bieber’s new album with Michael Jackson’s ‘Off The Wall’

Chance The Rapper has said Justin Bieber‘s forthcoming new album reminds him of Michael Jackson‘s classic LP ‘Off The Wall’.

It comes after the pair shared their collaboration ‘Holy’ last week.

In a quarantine-friendly livestream promoting the new track, the pair discussed Bieber’s follow up to his recent album ‘Changes’. You can view the discussion below.

Advertisement

“I feel like we should talk about how fire your album is,” Chance says before adding: “I would say, I’m gonna, this is no cap at all and I said this to you in Chicago, it’s some of the best music I’ve ever heard, period, it reminds me of when Michael Jackson made ‘Off The Wall’.

He continued: “Everybody that’s listening…I promise you it is literally groundbreaking music. Stuff that’s like, it’s just hard to explain and I don’t want to give away, like, the genres and all that stuff. But you went crazy and I already told you that. But, like, I’m just excited that everybody’s gonna get to hear that.”

‘Off The Wall’ was released in 1979 and spawned a number of classic hits including ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’, ‘Rock with You’, ‘Girlfriend’ and the album’s title track.

Bieber is set to head out on a ‘Changes’ North American tour in 2021, which was recently rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

The pop star’s world tour was initially due to kick off in May but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The US tour will now begin on June 2, 2021 in San Diego at Pechanga Arena.

Bieber also recently filled in for Drake in DJ Khaled’s new video for ‘POPSTAR’. The video sees Khaled messaging Drake to persuade him to star in a video for the single, but after Drake turns him down, he turns to Bieber, who stars in the visual and raps Drake’s lines.