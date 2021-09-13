Chance The Rapper compares Kanye West to Michelangelo

Chance The Rapper has likened Kanye West to the Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo.

The rapper was appearing on a radio show that’s due to be broadcast later tonight (September 13) when he made the comparison between West’s work and high art, also noting Ye’s devotion to the Christian god.

“He’s obviously a legend. He’s a very different artist from most of the people we’ve seen so far,” Chance told Tinea on the KISS ‘Hype Chart’ show. “As everybody knows I rock with Jesus. It’s the first time that you’ve seen an artist of that magnitude in present day or in current times using all their resources to create a piece of art that’s fully magnifying God in a very unapologetic way.

“Not used to seeing that, people that did that are like Michelangelo, and old renaissance artists and stuff. That’s a cool thing to see.”

Chance was joined by his frequent collaborators Smoko Ono and Joey Purp on the programme, which airs tonight from 7pm BST.

Ono addressed Chris Brown’s grievances that his verse was left off Ye’s new album, ‘DONDA’, while Chance spoke about wanting to work with Giggs and James Blake.

“I don’t think it’s controversial for somebody to not be on an album that they put a verse in for. A lot of times people work on albums and verses just don’t end up on the album,” Ono said in reference to the Brown-Kanye story.

And Chance said of his collaboration wish list: “I just reached out to Giggs a second ago. He’s amazing. Actually, who I also just hit up was James Blake. He’s about to drop a new album soon. I actually recorded a song with James Blake in London in 2015…’Life Round Here’.”

Chance, Ono and Purp appeared on KISS to promote their new collaboration, ‘Winners’. Listen to the song here.