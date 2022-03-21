Chance The Rapper hints that new music will arrive this week

Chance The Rapper appears to be teasing that some new music will arrive this week.

Chance took to Twitter yesterday (March 20) to share a cryptic post that read: “My mind is decided”, alongside a date of March 24 – hinting that new music will arrive this Thursday.

The post was accompanied by a black and white picture of Chance staring at a blank wall.

My mind is decided 3/24 pic.twitter.com/ZOVK9Pav43 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2022

Chance has been hinting at his return for some time in a series of Instagram posts where he’s shared images from apparent writing and recording sessions.

“How bout a new one in March,” he wrote in February.

Chance also then shared a snippet of some new political music earlier this month, in which he rapped about the death of the first US President George Washington.

The track began with a symbolic narrative based around Washington’s death and his ownership of slaves. “George Washington died at the dentist getting fillings/ He had slave teeth by the hundreds but bacteria by the millions,“ Chance raps. It then pivots into modern subjects of violence, Black wealth, voting and more.

You can hear the 43-second clip below, which Chance uploaded to Instagram with the caption: “Felt cute might delete later.”

Chance’s most recent release was as a featured artist on fellow Chicago rapper Supa Bwe’s ‘ACAB’ last month, which also heard him explore political themes.

His last solo album was 2019’s ‘The Big Day’. In a three-star review, NME called the record “a buoyant, cheerful project that looks back on his young, successful career through rose-tinted lenses but, ultimately, doesn’t possess enough depth amidst a mishmash of production and features that make it too long-winded”.

Last year Chance teamed up with Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean on the politically charged single ‘Shelter’, shared the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’, and released a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World.

He also appeared on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, linking up with John Legend and Symba for the track ‘See Me Fly’, and on Smoko Ono’s afrobeat-inspired ‘Winners’. His long-awaited team-up with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, ‘Nothing’s Impossible’, was also finally released last year.