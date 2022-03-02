Chance The Rapper raps about George Washington’s death in new track snippet

Chance The Rapper has shared a snippet of political new music, which hears him rap about the death of the first US President George Washington.

The track begins with a symbolic narrative based around Washington’s death and his ownership of slaves. “George Washington died at the dentist getting fillings/ He had slave teeth by the hundreds but bacteria by the millions,“ Chance raps. It then pivots into modern subjects of violence, Black wealth, voting and more.

You can hear the 43-second clip below, which Chance uploaded to Instagram with the caption: “Felt cute might delete later.”

It comes after Chance teased his return in a series of Instagram posts, sharing images from apparent writing and recording sessions. “How bout a new one in March,” he wrote last month.

Chance’s most recent release was as a featured artist on fellow Chicago rapper Supa Bwe’s ‘ACAB’ last month, which also heard him explore political themes.

His last solo album was 2019’s ‘The Big Day’, which received mixed reviews. In a three-star review, NME called the record “a buoyant, cheerful project that looks back on his young, successful career through rose-tinted lenses but, ultimately, doesn’t possess enough depth amidst a mishmash of production and features that make it too long-winded”.

Last year Chance teamed up with Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean on the politically charged single ‘Shelter’, shared the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’, and released a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World.

He also appeared on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, linking up with John Legend and Symba for the track ‘See Me Fly’, and on Smoko Ono’s afrobeat-inspired ‘Winners’. His long-awaited team-up with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, ‘Nothing’s Impossible’, was also finally released last year.