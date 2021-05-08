Chance The Rapper shares teaser trailer for new concert film

Chance The Rapper has shared a teaser trailer for his upcoming new concert film – you can watch it below.

Back in 2016, the ‘No Problem’ rapper hosted his inaugural Magnificent Coloring World event in his hometown go Chicago before then heading out on the ‘Magnificent Coloring World Tour’. Both the event and tour were put on in support of his ‘Coloring Book’ mixtape.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the aforementioned proceedings, Chance is readying the release of his Magnificent Coloring World concert film.

Set to be released this summer exclusively through AMC Theatres, the film is directed by Jake Schreiber and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks and Park Pictures.

Watch the teaser for Magnificent Coloring World below:

In a four-star review of ‘Coloring Book’, NME‘s Leonie Cooper said: “Fizzingly fun, this third mixtape sees Chance finessing but certainly not hampering, his freewheeling nature.

“‘Coloring Book’ makes for a proper step back into the spotlight for the talented 23-year-old. A bracingly independent artist, he continues to refuse to align with a record label and has again released the record himself.”

Earlier this year it was reported that Chance is suing his former manager, Pat Corcoran, for $3million USD (£2.2million GBP).

According to his lawsuit, published by the Chicago Tribune, the rapper (real name Chancellor Bennett) alleges Corcoran used his role as manager to “trade on Mr. Bennett’s good name for his own benefit, diverting business opportunities to his separate companies”.

Bennett also claims Corcoran damaged his professional image by “demanding and accepting kickbacks” from those wishing to do business with the rapper.

Bennett’s lawsuit, filed on February 19, is the latest chapter in the pair’s legal skirmish. After the two severed their professional ties in April 2020, Corcoran sued Bennett for $3million in December.

