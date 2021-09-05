NewsMusic News

Chance The Rapper, Smoko Ono, Joey Purp and Yxng Bane join forces for new single ‘Winners’

The track will be on Smoko Ono’s debut album, due to land in 2022

By Matt Doria
Chance The Rapper, Smoko Ono, Joey Purp and Yxng Bane. Credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images + Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images + Joseph Okpako/Redferns + John Phillips/Getty Images for Redbull
Chicago producer Smoko Ono has shared a luminous new single titled ‘Winners’, linking up with local rappers Chance The Rapper and Joey Purp, plus London’s Yxng Bane, for the afrobeat-inspired track.

Over a minimalistic soundscape built on bright, tropical synths and breezy percussion, Chance, Purp and Bane all muse on their resilience as artists in a merciless industry.

Chance’s verse stands out on the track, with the Savemoney stalwart rapping: “Man I swear this shit is cutthroat, even though I give no fucks though / They claimed the money changed me, they didn’t even like me when I was broke / Say I’m sleeping on ’em, they ain’t like me when I was woke / Say I’m falling off, but you ain’t like me when I was dope.”

Have a listen to ‘Winners’ below:

‘Winners’ comes as Smoko Ono’s second track for the year, following ‘You Are’ – which featured Seattle singer UMI and the Leeds-based Corrine Bailey Rae – back in May. Both tracks are set to appear on Smoko Ono’s as-yet-untitled debut album, set for release in the first quarter of 2022 via Payday Records.

Last month, Chance released a concert film titled Magnificent Colouring World, recorded at a secret concert he put on in 2017, just after he’d won three Grammys for his 2016 record ‘Colouring Book’. Back in March, Chance released the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’.

Last May, Yxng Bane released the mixtape ‘Quarantime: The Lost Files’. NME labelled it one of the best “lockdown albums” of 2020, writer Gary Ryan saying “rather than coming on like a desk-clearing exercise, it was packed with afrobeats, R&B and dancehall anthems that served as a distraction to the enveloping gloom”.

