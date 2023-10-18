Charli XCX addresses the “disheartening” hateful comments aimed at Sam Smith

Charli XCX has called out the strew of harmful comments aimed at Sam Smith online, describing them as “disheartening” to see.

The singer addressed the issue in a post to her social media pages on Tuesday (October 17), giving Smith a special shoutout ahead of their forthcoming collaborative single ‘In The City’, which is set to arrive later this week.

In the post, she shed light on the immense number of hurtful comments she has seen directed towards the singer online, and shared how impressed she is that they are able to stand up to it and continue making music despite them.

“I’m about to release a song with Sam Smith and the experience so far has been really interesting because never in my life have I seen somebody receive so many hateful comments online,” she began in the clip shared to TikTok.

“It’s obviously been really disheartening, but at the same time, I’m so proud of Sam’s ability to withstand that because I know that I certainly couldn’t withstand it,” the singer added. “So I just want to say, Sam, I love you. I love our song together, and I am in awe of your strength.”

Charli’s comments in support of the ‘Unholy’ singer come following them both taking to social media to criticise the recent anti-trans comments made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the UK Conservative Party.

During Sunak’s speech at the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, he shared his thoughts on prison sentences for violent criminals, and linked it to his attitude toward the trans community.

He stated that he believes that people cannot “be any sex they want to be”, and that “we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be”.

“A man is a man, a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense,” he added. The comments also came after the UK government outlined a proposition that would prevent transgender people from having access to single-sex hospitals.

In light of the anti-trans comments, Charli XCX took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that she was “absolutely disgusted”, adding: “The transgender and non-binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day and this absolutely ridiculous and uncalled-for attack on transgender healthcare is just another violent act of hatred.”

i’m absolutely disgusted by the continued violence towards the trans community by this current Uk government. the transgender and non binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day and this absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for attack on transgender healthcare is… — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 5, 2023

Additionally, Smith also shared their thoughts, writing: “To all trans/non-binary and gender non-conforming people in the UK right now… You are not alone. Your humanity and your life MATTERS.”

Other backlash towards Smith was seen from famous faces including Noel Gallagher, who described them as a “fucking idiot”, and Morrissey, who said that their new album was ‘satanic’.

Alongside Smith’s new track with Charli XCX – set for release tomorrow (October 19) – the two also both contributed songs to the Barbie soundtrack earlier this summer. These came in the form of Smith’s ‘Man I Am’ and Charli’s ‘Speed Drive’.