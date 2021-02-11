Charli XCX has shared more details about a new documentary that chronicles the making of her 2020 album ‘How I’m Feeling Now‘.

Alone Together, the title of which was originally reported to be 6ft Apart, will premiere on March 18 at the 2021 edition of the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival.

“The documentary tells the story of not only the 5 week process surrounding the making of my album, ‘how i’m feeling now’, but also all the emotions that creating, connecting and living in a quarantine and in basically a new world evokes for people across the globe,” Charli wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Thank you to the angels who are featured in this documentary and also to directors @bradleyandpablo, u now know me inside out. Thanks to @emmieshouse @kvrowley @sampringle and of course, scene stealer @huckkwong. Thank you to iconic Ross Levine, not sure what ur insta handle is, and also to all the editors and others who helped us with this feat. Not sure when this is coming out but enjoy it when it does. 🤍”

The film, produced by Charli with Snoot Entertainment and Dangerous Baby Productions, marks the feature-length directorial debut from veteran music video directors Bradley&Pablo (Harry Styles, Rosalia, Lil Nas X).

NME’s Hannah Mylrea dissected ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ last May in a four-star review, writing: “This wonky pop record perfectly encapsulates the disorientating mood of our current, bizarre times”.

Meanhwile, No Rome has teased a new collaboration with The 1975 and Charli XCX.

Advertisement

The Dirty Hit artist took to Twitter on Monday (February 8) to share the news. He wrote, “me, (the creator of music) Charli XCX & The 1975 have a song together. Got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts. Coming out sooner than u think ok that’s all for now I love u”.