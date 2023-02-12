Charli XCX criticises BRITs all-male Artist Of The Year shortlist

Charli XCX has criticised the BRIT Awards for their all-male Artist Of The Year shortlist at the 2023 event.

Nominees for the awards were announced in January and in the UK Artist Of The Year category, Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy were all nominated.

It was the second year that the awards abandoned gendered categories in favour of gender neutral ones, but the male-dominated shortlist for Artist Of The Year was heavily criticised.

R we sure it’s not just best artist at reading and leeds award though — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) January 13, 2023

Advertisement

At the Red Carpet for the BRIT Awards last night (February 11), Charli XCX was asked by the BBC why she wasn’t an Artist Of The Year, despite being nominated in the Best Pop/R&B category.

“Great question. I’ve heard a lot of chat about the fact there weren’t enough females in album cycle and that’s why no one was nominated,” said Charli. “But, I was in album cycle and I had a Number One album [with ‘Crash’].

“There’s many of us, so I don’t know. You should ask them. We’re doing everything right. I don’t think it’s our fault. I think it might be theirs.”

.@charli_xcx had the best reponse to the Brits' failure to nominate any women for best artist. pic.twitter.com/zCkHN2FP50 — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) February 12, 2023

Advertisement

Following the backlash, a Brits spokesperson said the lack of women in the category was “disappointing”.

“We also have to recognise that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021,” they added.

Earlier this week, All Saints‘ Shazay Lewis wrote: “Progressive ideas should benefit everyone. How can that be the case if we do not acknowledge female artists, who are symbols of empowerment to millions of young aspiring women?”

Harry Styles went on to win Artist Of The Year and during his acceptance speech said he was “very aware of my privilege up here tonight” before dedicating his award to Charli, Mabel, Becky Hill, Florence And The Machine and Rina Sawayama.

Elsewhere at the BRIT Awards 2023, Wet Leg recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous BRITs acceptance speech while picking up the award for Best New Artist, Lizzo delivered a medley of songs from her latest album ‘Special’ and Sam Smith and Kim Petras divided the internet with a leather-filled performance of their global hit single ‘Unholy’.

Viewers also criticised Tom Grennan for on-stage comments he made about Ellie Goulding’s breasts.

Earlier this month, Grimes shared her support for Charli XCX after her album ‘Crash’ failed to get a nomination at the Grammys.