Charli XCX hints collaboration with SEVENTEEN’s Vernon is coming “soon”

English singer Charli XCX appears to be teasing an upcoming collaboration with K-pop idol Vernon, from the boyband SEVENTEEN.

Earlier this month, Vernon had responded to Charli’s request to collaborate on a remix of her recent single, ‘Beg For You’ featuring Rina Sawayama. At the time, the English singer asked fans how she could contact the K-pop idol after users suggested that the pair work together.

Charli XCX has since shared a new TikTok suggesting that a collaboration between her and Vernon is actually in the works. In the short clip posted by Charli, the singer included a green screen slideshow of the two artists’ conversation on Twitter as she smiled into the camera, soundtracked by ‘Beg For You’. “Soon…” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Advertisement

Eagle-eyed fans have also noted that Charli is now following the SEVENTEEN member on his personal Instagram account. However, neither Charli nor Vernon, nor their labels, have officially confirmed that a collaboration is on the way.

vernon is now followed by @charli_xcx on instagram as well pic.twitter.com/uBHsivGj4D — ً (@thinkabthvc) February 12, 2022

The Korean-American rapper has been a longtime fan of Charli XCX, having frequently included her music in his playlists and recommendations to fans as seen in a series of images compiled by a fan on Twitter.

The pair had also previously interacted on Twitter, when Vernon shared that he enjoyed singing Charli XCX’s songs in the shower during a 2021 interview with W Magazine.

Advertisement

Last week, Pledis Entertainment released a statement informing fans that SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo had tested positive for COVID-19. The idol has since gone into self-quarantine while awaiting recovery.