Charli XCX says she wants to collaborate with SEVENTEEN’s Vernon

Charli XCX has reached out to K-pop idol and SEVENTEEN member Vernon about a possible collaboration.

Over the weekend on February 6, the British singer took to Twitter to ask fans who they would like to see her collaborate with on a remix of her recent single ‘Beg For You’, featuring London-based Japanese singer Rina Sawayama. Soon after, fans of Venon, who has been a long-time fan of the pop star, began suggesting that the pair work together.

Charli XCX soon took notice, tweeting earlier today (February 8) to ask fans how she could contact the K-pop idol. “How do I get in touch with Vernon??” she wrote, before mentioning the boyband in a subsequent tweet: “hi @pledis_17 wanna collab?”

One of the members, presumably Vernon, has since replied to the tweet, adding that they “can’t believe this is real”. Fans of the boyband have since joked that the idol had been too excited, and forgot to sign-off the tweet with his name, as the members usually do while using the shared account.

YES 🤯🤯 still can't believe this is real wow — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) February 8, 2022

The Korean-American rapper has been a longtime fan of Charli XCX, having frequently included her music in his playlists and recommendations to fans as seen in a series of images compiled by a fan on Twitter.

The pair had also previously interacted on Twitter, when Vernon shared that he enjoyed singing Charli XCX’s songs in the shower during a 2021 interview with W Magazine.

Additionally, the hashtag #VernonWakeUp began trending shortly after Charli had tweeted about the idol. In many tweets, fans noted that Vernon had taken almost a month to reply to Charli the last time she had posted about him.

Earlier this year, SEVENTEEN vocalist and producer Woozi made his debut as a soloist with his mixtape ‘Ruby’. The English-English-Language track had been written, composed and arranged by the idol.