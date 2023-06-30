Charli XCX shares new single ‘Speed Drive’, taken from the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

Charli XCX has shared a brand new single ‘Speed Drive’, which is set to feature in the soundtrack for the Barbie movie. Check it out below.

The track is the latest to be taken from the film’s upcoming soundtrack, and follows hot on the heels of ‘Barbie World’, a recent hit by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Adding to the singer’s growing collection of songs about cars, ‘Speed Drive’ may be brief — coming in at less than two minutes long — but still manages to pack a punch as one of the most energetic songs on the soundtrack.

Kicking in immediately with electronic melodies and a highly boosted bass, the pop star bursts into the song with a nod to the Toni Basil hit 1981 single ‘Mickey’ — “Oh, Barbie, you’re so fine / You’re so fine you blow my mind,” she sings. Check out the song below.

The new track adds to the ever-growing list of songs to be shared ahead of the release of the Barbie soundtrack. This included the aforementioned ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice which arrived last week, as well as ‘Angel’ by PinkPantheress and ‘WATATI’ by Karol G.

Dua Lipa also shared a track from the upcoming film — a disco-inspired anthem titled ‘Dance The Night’.

Written in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — who both composed the music for the film — and Norwegian singer Caroline Ailin, the song comes alongside a Barbie-inspired music video, which sees the pop star strut around the hot-pink film sets. It also featured a cameo from the film’s writer, director and executive producer, Greta Gerwig.

Lipa also previously announced that she would be making an acting appearance in the upcoming film, set to play a mermaid variation of Barbie.

Both the film and the upcoming soundtrack — titled ‘Barbie: The Album’ — are set for release worldwide on July 21. Pre-orders for the latter are available here and LPs come in a variety of pink colourways.

In other Charli XCX news, earlier this month the singer — whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison — confirmed that she is working with Robyn to create new music.

“Me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride,” Charli wrote. The update came after the duo previously teased that they had been in the studio with Patrik Berger, the producer of some of their biggest hits, earlier this year.

Elsewhere, it was reported that the singer had landed her first film role in the upcoming remake of 1970s cult horror Faces Of Death, although specific details on the role are yet to be announced.