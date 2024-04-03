Charli XCX shares two new singles ‘Club Classics’ and ‘B2B’ along with ‘BRAT’ release date

Charli XCX has shared two new singles from her upcoming album: ‘Club Classics’ and ‘B2B’. Check them both out below as well as the release date and tracklist of the upcoming LP.

Shared today (April 3), the new songs come as the latest teasers of Charli’s album ‘Brat’ – following on from the lead single ‘Von Dutch’, which arrived in February.

The first of the two new tracks is titled ‘Club Classics’ and sees the singer take on a rave-inspired, high-energy approach. “Put your hands up and dance/ Yeah, I’m gonna dance all night, that’s right/ All night/ Never gonna stop till the morning light,” she sings in the verse, also making nods to the late songwriter SOPHIE in the lyrics, who was a close friend of Charli.

The latter of the new releases is the more subdued track ‘B2B’ – a more mellow pop hit that spans across three minutes. “I don’t wanna go back, back to/ Back to, back to, back to, back to you/ I don’t wanna fall right back to us/ Maybe you should run right back to her,” sings Charli in the emotive chorus, showing a slower side to the LP than in ‘Von Dutch’ and ‘Club Classics’.

Advertisement

Check out both new songs below.

‘BRAT’ is Charli’s sixth studio album and is the eagerly awaited follow-up to 2022’s ‘CRASH’. It has now been confirmed to arrive on Friday, June 7.

Recommended

As previously mentioned, the first teaser of the album came in the form of the lead single ‘Von Dutch’. Shortly after the release, the singer unveiled ‘The Von Dutch Remix with Addison Rae & A. G. Cook’ – a rework of the track featuring A. G. Cook’s signature brand of production and Charli and Addison going back and forth on vocals.

The singer also threw a momentous Boiler Room in New York’s Brooklyn in February to launch the ‘BRAT’ campaign, and the show broke the record for the most ever RSVPs to a Boiler Room event, with over 40k people registering to attend.

Today (April 3), the singer has also dropped the complete tracklist to ‘BRAT’, which you can check out below.

The ‘BRAT’ album tracklist is:

1. ‘360’

2. ‘Club classics’

3. ‘Sympathy is a knife’

4. ‘I might say something stupid’

5. ‘Talk talk’

6. ‘Von dutch’

7. ‘Everything is romantic’

8. ‘Rewind’

9. ‘So I’

10. ‘Girl, so confusing’

11. ‘Apple’

12. ‘B2b’

13. ‘Mean Girls’

14. ‘I think about it all the time’

15. ‘365’

Advertisement

In other Charli XCX news, the singer recently addressed the criticism of her LP’s minimal lime green cover, which displays the word “brat” in a low-res black font.

“They were like, ‘Why isn’t she going to be on the cover? She needs to be on the cover’,” Charli explained. “Why should anyone have that level of ownership over female artists?”

“I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong. I’d like for us to question our expectations of pop culture –why are some things considered good and acceptable, and some things deemed bad? I’m interested in the narratives behind that and I want to provoke people. I’m not doing things to be nice.”

Elsewhere in the conversation with Vogue Singapore, Charli said that the forthcoming ‘BRAT’ “is going to be confrontational”.

“Lyrically, this is quite a different record for me,” she added. “I’ve written the songs almost in the way I would write texts to my friends or based on things I would say to them on FaceTime.

“We talk a lot about pop culture and music and it’s been really fun to gossip about the songs we go. They’ll ask ‘Oh, who is this one about? Is this about a friend? Is it about an ex?’ It has fuelled this fun, gossipy narrative which permeates the album.”

The comments echo those she made to NME last month, when she told us: “It’s kind of bitchy and gossipy and hardcore and very club feeling. It’s definitely one for the girls who like to party and sweat and rave.

“I feel good about the music. Every artist says this about their new record but I really do feel like this is my best music [yet]. I’m super excited.” Watch the full video interview above.

Elsewhere, Charli has announced a string of ‘BRAT’ live shows and ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ sets for this summer. Find any remaining tickets here (US) and here (UK).

Additionally, Charli will make an appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 in Luton next month.